After US approval, Japan OKs its first Alzheimer’s drug. Leqembi was developed by Eisai and Biogen

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health ministry has approved Leqembi, a drug for Alzheimer’s decease that was jointly developed by Japanese and U.S. pharmaceutical companies. It’s the first drug for the treatment of the disease in a country with a rapidly aging population. Leqembi was developed by Japanese drugmaker Eisai and U.S. biotechnology firm Biogen. The approval in Japan on Monday comes two months after it was endorsed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It’s for treatment of patients with mild dementia and other symptoms in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, and the first medicine that can modestly slow their cognitive decline.

