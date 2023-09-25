Skip to Content
AP National News

After US approval, Japan OKs its first Alzheimer’s drug. Leqembi was developed by Eisai and Biogen

By
Published 11:19 PM

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health ministry has approved Leqembi, a drug for Alzheimer’s decease that was jointly developed by Japanese and U.S. pharmaceutical companies. It’s the first drug for the treatment of the disease in a country with a rapidly aging population. Leqembi was developed by Japanese drugmaker Eisai and U.S. biotechnology firm Biogen. The approval in Japan on Monday comes two months after it was endorsed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It’s for treatment of patients with mild dementia and other symptoms in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, and the first medicine that can modestly slow their cognitive decline.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content