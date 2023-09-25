California governor signs law barring schoolbook bans based on racial, gender teachings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill to ban school boards from rejecting textbooks based on their teachings about the contributions of people from different racial backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities. Newsom on Monday said the measure is “long overdue.” It comes in the midst of battles around the country over laws passed by conservative school boards that restrict or ban books, especially those mentioning sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues. The bill takes effect immediately. Newsom also signed a bill Monday to increase penalties for child traffickers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.