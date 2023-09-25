German police raid locations across the country in connection with smuggling of Syrian migrants

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany have found more than 100 Syrian citizens inside apartments and other buildings that were searched in connection with the suspected smuggling of migrants. Police said in a statement that more than 350 federal police officers searched locations in northern and western Germany and Bavaria on Tuesday. The statement says the Syrians allegedly were brought into the country without holding legal residency documents. Police arrested five Syrian asylum-seekers who were already living in Germany. The Syrian migrants had paid them up to 7,000 euros ($7,400) to be smuggled into Germany.

