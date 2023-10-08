A Baltic Sea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia is shut down over a suspected leak

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland and Estonia say the undersea Balticconnector gas pipeline running between the two countries across the Baltic Sea has been temporarily taken out of service due to a suspected leak. Gasgrid Finland and Elering, the Finnish and Estonian gas system operators, said they noted an unusual drop in pressure in the pipeline shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, after which they shut down the gas flow. Gasgrid Finland says it was suspected that the offshore pipeline between Finland and Estonia was leaking. The Finnish operator gave no reason for the suspected leak and said it’s investigating together with Elering.

