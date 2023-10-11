Australian minister credits improved relations with China for the release of a detained journalist
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong is crediting improved relations with China for the return home this week of an Australian journalist whose three-year detention in China had strained ties. A teary-eyed Wong had greeted Cheng Lei with a hug at the airport Wednesday. “She was in extraordinarily good spirits. I think I was more emotional than she was,” Wong said of Cheng. The Australian newspaper reported a deal involved Cheng pleading guilty to charges relating to state secrets with no additional time in custody. Wong said improved bilateral relations since her center-left government was elected last year had paid dividends. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is planning what would be the first Australian prime minister’s visit to China in seven years.