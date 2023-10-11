Japan government panel to decide whether to ask court to revoke legal status of Unification Church

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is convening a religious affairs council to decide whether to seek a court order to revoke legal status of the Unification Church. Its fundraising tactics and cozy ties with the governing party have triggered public outrage. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government has taken a tough stance, apparently to shore up support, hurt by his party’s ties with the South Korea-based church that surfaced in the investigation of former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last year. Without the legal status, the church will lose tax privileges but will still be able to operate.

