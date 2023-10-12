Timeline: Trial for Jupiter man charged with locking adopted teenage son in a box for hours

By Danielle Scruggs

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Deliberations began Thursday in the case of Timothy Ferriter, the man who locked his son in a box.

Ferriter’s charges stem from claims he and his wife Tracy locked their 14-year-old adopted son in a box-like room in their Jupiter garage for hours at a time.

The defense is calling it a case of bad parenting, but the prosecution says there was criminal intent.

Ferriter told a judge Wednesday that he will not testify in his own defense.

He faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

