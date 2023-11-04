Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest

Cal freshman Jaivian Thomas carted off the field after injury at Autzen Stadium

By
Published 5:38 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — California freshman running back Jaivian Thomas was carted off the filed in the third quarter of the Golden Bears’ game against No. 6 Oregon on Saturday.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said Thomas was being treated at a hospital.

“He’s alert, interacting with the doctors. He does have movement and feeling in his extremities, which is good news, but there are still a lot of tests he’s going to undergo,” Wilcox said.

The Bears were threatening on the Oregon 5 with 4:05 to go in the quarter. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza handed off to Thomas, who fumbled and was hit on the play.

Thomas, a freshman who ran for a touchdown this season against Oregon State, lay motionless on the field for several minutes.

Both teams gathered around as trainers attended to the Oakland, California, native, who was put on a stretcher before being loaded onto a cart. He appeared to be speaking as he was taken off the field.

Oregon won the game 63-19.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content