Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The death toll of a strong earthquake that shook Nepal’s northwest has risen to 157, the National Emergency Operation Center announced Saturday. Most of those killed were crushed by debris when their houses — usually made by stacking rocks and logs — crumbled under the force of the tremblor midnight Friday, local media reported. The death toll is expected to rise as communications were still cut off in many places, officials said Saturday. In Jajarkot district, the epicenter of the quake, at least 105 people were killed and 52 in the neighboring Rukum district, officials said. Another 184 were injured. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles.

