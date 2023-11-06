Climate activists smash glass protecting Velazquez’s Venus painting in London’s National Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Two climate change protesters have been arrested after they smashed a protective glass panel covering a famous Diego Velázquez oil painting at London’s National Gallery. The two activists targeted Velázquez’s “The Toilet of Venus,” also known as “The Rokeby Venus,” with small hammers. Photos showed the protective glass panel punctured with several holes. The group Just Stop Oil has previously led similar protests targeting famous artworks and public buildings. It said Monday’s action was to demand Britain’s government immediately halt all fossil fuel licensing in the U.K. Police said two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. The National Gallery said the painting has been removed from display so conservators can examine it.

