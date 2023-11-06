Prince William cheers on 15 finalists of Earthshot Prize ahead of awards ceremony
SINGAPORE (AP) — Bitain’s Prince William has cheered on 15 finalists of his third Earthshot Prize in Singapore ahead of the awards ceremony Tuesday. The Prince of Wales spoke to the finalists, five of which will win one million pounds ($1.2 million) each to scale up innovations to fight climate change in five categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change. The finalists include a U.S. company that found a way to recycle polycotton fabrics; an Indian company producing solar-powered dryers to help farmers combat food waste; a scheme to plant, grow and digitally track trees in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown and an anti-smog movement in Poland.