Massive World War II-era blimp hangar burns in Southern California

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Fire is raging in a historic World War II-era wooden hangar that was built to house military blimps based in Southern California. The fire broke out early Tuesday in Tustin, southeast of Los Angeles. The Orange County Fire Authority says in a social media post that allowing the massive structure to collapse is the only way ground crews can get close enough to fight the flames. The hangar was one of two built in 1942 for the U.S. Navy in the city. The hangars are 17 stories high, more than 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. The burning structure is known as the north hangar. No injuries have been reported.

