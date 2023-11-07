Skip to Content
Police searching for burglary suspect who stole distinctive UH championship rings

Police are looking to identify a burglary suspect who stole several items from a home in the Nuuanu area
Police are looking to identify a burglary suspect who stole several items from a home in the Nuuanu area
By Matthew Nuttle

    HONOLULU (KITV) — Police are looking to identify a burglary suspect who stole several items from a home in the Nuuanu area, including distinctive University of Hawaii Big West Championship rings.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Laimi Road. The caller told police around 4 p.m. that day she was told her home had been burglarized and several of her belongings were missing. Among the missing items were two UH Women’s Basketball Big West Championship rings.

Police did not say how the burglary suspect was able to get inside the home. No information about a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

Because of the unique nature of the stolen rings, police are hoping someone will come forward if they find the missing items or if someone tries to sell them.

Anyone with information about his incident is asked to call Honolulu Police CrimeStoppers at 808-955-9300.

