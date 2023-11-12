Skip to Content
A shooting at a Texas flea market killed a child and wounded 4 other people, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Police say two children and three other people were shot at a Texas flea market and one child later died at a hospital. The Pearland Police Department said two people who did not know each other argued and exchanged gunfire inside Cole’s Flea Market. Police officers responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A suspect was still at large. The Pearland area is about 17 miles south of Houston.

