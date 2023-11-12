After massive fire closes Los Angeles interstate, motorists urged to take public transport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles motorists should expect traffic snarls indefinitely as crews assess how much damage was caused by a weekend fire that closed a major elevated interstate near downtown. Hazardous materials teams on Sunday were removing burned material from underneath Interstate 10 to make way for engineers to see if the columns and deck of the highway can support the normal traffic of about 300,000 vehicles per day. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says officials can’t yet offer a timeline for when the highway might reopen, and commuters are being urged to work from home or take public transportation into downtown Los Angeles.

