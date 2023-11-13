Indi Gregory, sick baby at center of legal battle in Britain, dies

LONDON (AP) — A terminally ill baby at the center of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died. The group Christian Concern, which supported her family, said Indi Gregory died in a hospice on Monday after her life support was withdrawn. The 8-month-old baby had suffered brain damage as the result of a rare condition known as mitochondrial disease. Her doctors said her life support should be removed to allow her to die at a hospital or hospice. Her parents fought to continue life support in hopes that experimental treatments might prolong her life. The Italian government had sought permission for her to be treated at a hospital in Rome. The legal bids were rejected by British judges.

