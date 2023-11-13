Poland’s newly elected parliament meets for the first time

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish parliament is meeting for the first time after an election last month heralded a change of course for the Central European nation at a time of war across the border in Ukraine. Following a choreography determined by the constitution, President Andrzej Duda will address the ceremonial opening of the newly elected legislature on Monday. The outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki must resign with his government though he’s expected to remain as a caretaker premier, perhaps for weeks, because Duda has delayed the transition of power. The Oct. 15 election was won by by pro-EU parties collectively but Duda gave Morawiecki the first chance to form the government because his Law and Justice party received more votes than any other single party.

