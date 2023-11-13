Small plane crashes into car after overshooting runway during emergency landing near Dallas

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a small plane overshot the runway while trying to land at a Texas airport and struck a car that was driving along a nearby road, injuring one person. Video shows the propeller plane smashed through a fence during the emergency landing in the Dallas suburb of McKinney on Saturday. It then bounced, skidded onto the road and collided with a silver sedan that was driving perpendicular to the single-engine plane’s path. Jack Schneider, a bystander who recorded footage of the crash on his phone, said, “It was clearly going too fast, the tires were smoking.” The car’s driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Both people on the plane were evaluated at the scene.

