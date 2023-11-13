The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has identified the five Army aviation special operations forces killed when their helicopter crashed in the Eastern Mediterranean over the weekend. They are Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, of Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, of Gorham, New Hampshire; Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, of Apache Junction, Arizona; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, of Mankato, Minnesota. They were based in Kentucky. The military’s European Command says their helicopter crashed Saturday during an air refueling mission as part of military training. The U.S. has boosted its force presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East since Hamas’ attack on Israel.

