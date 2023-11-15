EU reaches deal to reduce highly polluting methane gas emissions from the energy sector

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union negotiators have reached a deal to reduce highly polluting methane gas emissions from the energy sector across the 27-nation bloc. According to experts, one of the biggest causes of climate change is methane gas emissions — second only to carbon dioxide. The gas also causes serious health problems. Under the provisional agreement announced just weeks before the COP28 climate conference, the fossil gas, oil and coal industry will be forced to “properly measure, monitor, report and verify their methane emissions” and take action to reduce them, said the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm. The deal needs to be formally approved by the European Parliament and the Council.

