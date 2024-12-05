Bill seeks trails and cabins, not pickleball courts and hotels, for Florida state parks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Plans for hotels and pickleball courts at Florida state parks could be squashed before they get started — unlike earlier this year when Gov. Ron DeSantis faced bipartisan backlash over park development plans. Sen. Gayle Harrell filed a bill Wednesday that would focus recreation at state parks on trails rather than courts and cabins instead of inns. The bill would require more public notice and ability to comment on park projects. In August, the Department of Environmental Protection tried to quietly go forward with plans to develop parks. The bill would ban golf courses, pickleball courts and similar sporting facilities at state parks in favor of conservation-based uses like hiking, boating, camping and bird-watching.

