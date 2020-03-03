Redmond school bus hit in rear-end crash; no injuries aboard

Accidents and Crashes

(Update: Police say 2 in car to hospital; pickup driver cited)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond School District bus carrying about 15 students was struck from the rear in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash Tuesday afternoon, but no one on the bus was injured, police and school officials said.

The crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. on Southwest Rimrock Way between Antler and Highland Avenues, near the school bus yard and Cascade Swim Center.

Police and school district spokeswoman Kelly Jenkins said the bus apparently had stopped, and a car behind it stopped as well, when a pickup truck did not stop and struck the car, which in turn was pushed into the back of the school bus.

Police Captain Devin Lewis told NewsChannel 21 the two occupants of the car were taken to the hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup driver was cited for following too closely, Lewis said.

Jenkins said the parents of the students on the bus were notified of what happened. She said their trip home from school was delayed but they would be brought home by the district.