Accidents and Crashes
today at 6:20 pm
Published 5:46 pm

Multiple-vehicle crash closes Bend Parkway for ‘extended period’

Traffic backed up Thursday evening after multiple-vehicle crash closed Bend Parkway.

(Update: ODOT update)

North of Colorado Avenue interchange; ODOT urges to avoid area

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multiple-vehicle injury crash, including a rollover, blocked the Bend Parkway in both directions during the Thursday evening commute, resulting in major traffic backups.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received seeral calls around 5:13 p.m. about a rollover crash involving several vehicles on the southbound parkway (Highway 97) between the Hawthorne and Colorado Avenue offramps, Bend police Sgt. Tommy Russell said.

Police, ODOT and Oregon State Police were on the scene.

ODOT advised the parkway was closed north of the Colorado Avenue interchange after the crash, reportedin the area of milepost 137.

"Motorists should find alternative route while extended investigation is underway," ODOT advised around 6:10 p.m..

Track traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page. We’ll have more details as available.

Barney Lerten

