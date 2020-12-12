Crash into power pole shuts Highway 20 west of Bend
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An apparent serious-injury single-vehicle crash into a power pole closed U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Sisters Saturday afternoon, initial reports indicated.
The crash was reported around 1:40 p.m. near milepost 8 and the intersection with Fryrear Road, ODOT officials and TripCheck indicated.
An hour later, ODOT said the crash left a power line across the highway and Central Electric Cooperative crews were on scene shortly before 3 p.m.
An extended closure is expected, ODOT Region 4 spokesman Peter Murphy said.
Traffic backed up until a detour around the crash scene was put in place.
Follow traffic updates at KTVZ.COM's ODOT TripCheck page.
Comments