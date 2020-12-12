Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Crash into power pole shuts Highway 20 west of Bend

Hwy 20 crash Life Flight Jack Hirsh 1212
Jack Hirsh/KTVZ
A Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash into power pole on Hwy. 20W Saturday afternoon.
Hwy. 20 crash MP 8 1212
ODOT TripCheck

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An apparent serious-injury single-vehicle crash into a power pole closed U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Sisters Saturday afternoon, initial reports indicated.

The crash was reported around 1:40 p.m. near milepost 8 and the intersection with Fryrear Road, ODOT officials and TripCheck indicated.

An hour later, ODOT said the crash left a power line across the highway and Central Electric Cooperative crews were on scene shortly before 3 p.m.

An extended closure is expected, ODOT Region 4 spokesman Peter Murphy said.

Traffic backed up until a detour around the crash scene was put in place.

Follow traffic updates at KTVZ.COM's ODOT TripCheck page.

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

