Fatal crash blocks U.S. Highway 26 on Warm Springs Reservation

Accidents and Crashes

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal three-vehicle crash on Sunday closed a nearly 30-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, with motorists detoured onto other routes.

The crash was reported around noon in the area of milepost 77, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported.

An extended closure was expected, so a detour was established on Oregon Highway 126 and U.S. Highways 197/97, though ODOT said congestion was an issue in places. Highway 26 was closed between mileposts 72 and 103, according to ODOT, which advised motorists to find an alternate route.

Oregon State Police confirmed the fatality but had no other initial information.

We’ll have more details as they become available. Track traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.