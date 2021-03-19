DCSO deputies ask public help in finding missing man NW of Redmond

Accidents and Crashes

In unrelated incident, C.O. Peacekeepers search for missing Bend man

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday it is seeking public assistance in its search for a 52-year-old man last seen northwest of Redmond last Monday evening.

Phillip Smith a recent arrival from the Eagle Creek/Beaverton area, left his cell phone behind when he left the area of Nortthwest Odin Falls Way in the Tetherow Crossing subdivision around 5 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Smith last was seen driving a white 2019 Ford F-350 dually pickup truck with a white utility bed, but no license plates (with a temporary registration in the window).

He's described as 6-foot-3 and about 200 pounds with short brown hair, blue-green eyes and forearm tattoos.

Janes said detectives and deputies have searched the area without success. Anyone with information about Smith's location is urged to call Deschutes County dispatchers at 541-693-6911, referring to case No. 21-13312.

Meanwhile, the Central Oregon Peacekeepers on Friday organized a search effort to help find a missing Bend man, last seen on March 11.

Members and volunteers met at Walmart in Bend before heading out to search for any sign of Patrick Gillespie, 47, last seen leaving work in his silver Honda Accord.

Volunteers were searching the Deschutes River Woods area where he lives and in northeast Bend. They said they'd be searching into the night and meet again Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. in the southeast parking lot of the Bend Walmart.

"It seems to have come out of the blue, so all possibilities are still on the table," volunteer Jay Wells said. "We may be looking for someone who doesn't want to be found, and we may be looking for someone who is incapacitated or passed away or suffering from a physical or mental health issue -- really, every possibility is still being considered."

While the two missing men are "totally unrelated," Janes acknowledged that it's "unusual we had two people go missing around the same time, with similar circumstances."