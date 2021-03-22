Rescuers come to the aid of Salem woman injured on Smith Rock hike

Accidents and Crashes

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Salem woman who was injured while hiking at Smith Rock State Park on Sunday got help from Redmond Fire medics and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 10:45 a.m. from the 38-year-old woman who injured herself while hiking on Misery Ridge, saying she could not walk further and needed help, said Deputy Shane Zook, assistant SAR coordinator.

Eight DCSO SAR volunteers, two deputies and Redmond Fire Department members responded to the scene.

Redmond Fire crews were first on the scene and rendered aid until SAR volunteers arrived, hiking up to her location with a wheeled litter, Zook said.

The woman was loaded into the wheeled litter, then transported down the Mesa Verde Trail to the Crooked River. She was shuttled across the river in a Redmond Fire Department rubber raft, then taken by ambulance to St. Charles Redmond for further treatment.