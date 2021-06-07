Trucker, distracted by GPS, injured in rollover crash on George Millican Road, deputies say

Accidents and Crashes

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Georgia semi-truck driver who became distracted by his GPS unit Monday morning left George Millican Road and locked up his brakes, sending the truck crashing into a rock embankment, rolling onto its side and sliding about 400 feet, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies and the Alfalfa Fire Department were dispatched to the crash around 7:35 a.m. on Southwest George Millican Road near milepost 22, Sergeant Mitch Madden said. Initial reports indicated a semi had crashed and the driver was out of the vehicle and walking around.

Deputies and the fire department arrived on the scene and contacted the 43-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia man who had been at the wheel of the semi, hauling a 53-foot trailer loaded with auto parts, Madden said.

An investigation found that the driver was heading north on Millican Road in the area of the Millican grade when he became distracted by his GPS unit, Madden said.

Fire medics evaluated the driver and Bend Fire & Rescue took him to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries, Madden said. No citations were issued.

The road was reduced to one lane after the crash. Dave’s Towing of Prineville was dispatched and indicated the road would be blocked for several hours while the truck, trailer and contents were removed.

Also assisting at the scene was the Crook County Road Department.