Silverton truck driver killed in crash of rig off Highway 58

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A semi-truck driver from Silverton was killed Sunday when his rig crashed through a guardrail and down a steep embankment on state Highway 58 just west of the Salt Creek Tunnel, authorities said.

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded around 12:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 58 near milepost 55, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that a Freightliner semi-truck driven by Joe Wright, 57, of Silverton was heading east when it left the highway and plunged down the embankment.

OSP was assisted at the scene by Oakridge Fire & EMS, Lane County Search and Rescue and ODOT.