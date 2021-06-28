Silverton truck driver killed in crash of rig off Highway 58
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A semi-truck driver from Silverton was killed Sunday when his rig crashed through a guardrail and down a steep embankment on state Highway 58 just west of the Salt Creek Tunnel, authorities said.
Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded around 12:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 58 near milepost 55, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.
A preliminary investigation found that a Freightliner semi-truck driven by Joe Wright, 57, of Silverton was heading east when it left the highway and plunged down the embankment.
OSP was assisted at the scene by Oakridge Fire & EMS, Lane County Search and Rescue and ODOT.
Hot temps do not help brakes going off a big hill like 58. RIP driver
Well, with little details, my guess would be either medical issues or fell asleep. Wouldn’t have been brake loss going east.