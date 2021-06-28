Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
Published 8:48 AM

Silverton truck driver killed in crash of rig off Highway 58

Truck driver died in crash through guardrail on state Highway 58 Sunday afternoon
Oakridge Fire & EMS
Truck driver died in crash through guardrail on state Highway 58 Sunday afternoon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A semi-truck driver from Silverton was killed Sunday when his rig crashed through a guardrail and down a steep embankment on state Highway 58 just west of the Salt Creek Tunnel, authorities said.

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded around 12:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 58 near milepost 55, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that a Freightliner semi-truck driven by Joe Wright, 57, of Silverton was heading east when it left the highway and plunged down the embankment.

OSP was assisted at the scene by Oakridge Fire & EMS, Lane County Search and Rescue and ODOT.

News / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content