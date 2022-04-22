OSP IDs Salem man killed in collision of two pickups on Highway 20E east of Bend
(Update: OSP identifies driver who died, says road had hail, slush)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police on Saturday identified a 34-year-old Salem man killed on U.S. Highway 20E east of Bend Friday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck and it slid sideways into the oncoming lane, where it was struck broadside by another pickup.
OSP troopers and other first responders were called around 3:15 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash near the intersection with Gosney and Byram roads, OSP said.
A preliminary investigation found that Aaron Bagnall of Salem was driving a red Toyota pickup heading east when he lost control of the truck, which slid sideways and into the oncoming lane, where it was struck on the passenger side by a white Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 34-year-old Prineville man.
Bagnall sustained fatal injuries and died at the crash scene, troopers said. The other driver sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport.
Oregon State Police said roadway conditions at the time of the crash were hail and slush.
The crash and investigation closed Highway 20E for about five hours. Detour routes were in place for much of that time.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire & Rescue and ODOT.
Comments
5 Comments
How does one ‘lose traction’ on a perfectly straight road?
Hailstorm reportedly happened in the area. Roads can turn slick very fast.
I would guess a relatively older powerful pickup truck without stability control and rear wheel drive.
My comment about pickup drivers in the area would be moderated.
That’s what you’re thinking about? Sorry men live here. Not everyone is a beta liberal like you.