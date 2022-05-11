Redmond motorcyclist killed in crash on Old Bend-Redmond Highway
(Update: Motorcyclist identified; details of crash investigation)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A motorcyclist who witnesses said had been speeding and passing in no-passing zones on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway was killed Wednesday night when he collided with an SUV whose driver was pulling out of a driveway, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies and Bend Fire medics responded just before 8 p.m. to the reported crash in the area of the Old Bend-Redmond Highway and 94th Street in the Tumalo area, Sergeant Jayson Janes said Thursday.
Bystanders initially performed CPR on the motorcycle rider, and the first deputy to arrive also attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man, identified as Quinn Chastain, 30, of Redmond, died at the scene of his injuries, Janes said.
Sheriff’s office detectives, a crash reconstructionist and Oregon State Police responded to help in the investigation, which closed the highway for nearly five hours.
Based on evidence and witness statements, the investigators determined Chastain had been riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle heading north on the highway “at a high rate of speed and passing in designated no-passing zones,” Janes said in a news release.
A 29-year-old Bend woman driving a 2011 Lexus SUV was pulling out of a driveway onto the highway “and did not see the motorcycle,” the sergeant said.
“When the Lexus driver saw the motorcycle, she attempted to maneuver out of the way to avoid a collision, but was unable to do so,” Janes said, adding that the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated in the investigation.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by OSP, Bend Fire & Rescue, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office and Deschutes County Public Works.
Not a spot that I would expect a wreck. Dead straight, good sightlines, getting dark. Traffic is pretty fast on that stretch but not usually crazy fast, 60 mph is kind of typical. The one thing that bothers me is that cars that don’t turn on their lights until it is totally dark, as if they are saving energy or something. Motorcycle’s headlights are always on.
60 is too fast in that area with all the driveways that are obscured by trees. Drove the stretch depicted in the article yesterday at noon. Saw a UPS driver shoot up to the highway from a drive only to have a tree block her view. I often wonder if people entering the highway from a private drive or a side road are actually going to stop, and some of them don’t and turn right out in front of you. Which is why 60 is too fast on that stretch. It’s certainly too fast on the curvy parts of OBH south that start at Pohaku and continue through Rodeo Drive.
I was nearly in an accident with a motorcycle near this general area of OBR Highway. Last fall, I was turning left off the highway and had cleared the traffic circle at Tumalo Road a quarter mile before. I had looked in my review just past the circle and no one was behind me. Someone was coming around a corner and crossed over the center line, making me to break and swerve across the white line to the right to avoid them. Meanwhile, a motorcycle in the quarter mile since the traffic circle had rapidly approached and was attempting to pass me on the shoulder. He almost died in the process. I see a lot of motorcycles in this stretch going crazy fast. Maybe 80 to 100 mph.
TL;DR: everyone needs to slow down, stop tailgating, come to a complete stop before entering, and be more cautious on Old Bend-Redmond Highway.
Perfectly straight and flat piece of road.