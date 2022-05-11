Redmond motorcyclist killed in crash on Old Bend-Redmond Highway

(Update: Motorcyclist identified; details of crash investigation)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A motorcyclist who witnesses said had been speeding and passing in no-passing zones on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway was killed Wednesday night when he collided with an SUV whose driver was pulling out of a driveway, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies and Bend Fire medics responded just before 8 p.m. to the reported crash in the area of the Old Bend-Redmond Highway and 94th Street in the Tumalo area, Sergeant Jayson Janes said Thursday.

Bystanders initially performed CPR on the motorcycle rider, and the first deputy to arrive also attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man, identified as Quinn Chastain, 30, of Redmond, died at the scene of his injuries, Janes said.

Sheriff’s office detectives, a crash reconstructionist and Oregon State Police responded to help in the investigation, which closed the highway for nearly five hours.

Based on evidence and witness statements, the investigators determined Chastain had been riding a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle heading north on the highway “at a high rate of speed and passing in designated no-passing zones,” Janes said in a news release.

A 29-year-old Bend woman driving a 2011 Lexus SUV was pulling out of a driveway onto the highway “and did not see the motorcycle,” the sergeant said.

“When the Lexus driver saw the motorcycle, she attempted to maneuver out of the way to avoid a collision, but was unable to do so,” Janes said, adding that the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by OSP, Bend Fire & Rescue, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office and Deschutes County Public Works.