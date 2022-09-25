Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people.

Bend police and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded around 1:35 a.m. to the reported crash at the intersection of Northeast Eighth Street and Greenwood Avenue, police Sergeant Jake Michaud said.

Bend Fire & Rescue medics treated several people from a 2003 Chevy Silverado who were taken to St. Charles Bend with “significant injuries,” one “potentially life-threatening,” Michaud said in a news release. The accused driver of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma, a 31-year-old Bend man, was uninjured.

Based on statements and evidence at the scene, Michaud said investigators believe the Tacoma’s driver, heading east on Greenwood Avenue, failed to stop for a red light and struck the Silverado, which was heading north on Eighth Avenue, at the intersection.

Two of the Silverado’s passengers were riding in the bed of the pickup, Michaud said, and one was ejected in the crash.

The Tacoma’s driver was taken into custody on a DUII charge and cooperated with the investigation, the sergeant said.

He was lodged at the county jail on four counts of third-degree assault (a Class B felony for DUII enhancement), DUII, reckless driving and six counts of reckless endangering, Michaud said.

Officers were working to notify the families of those involved in the crash. Michaud said more information may be released later.

The crash and investigation closed the intersection for over four hours, reopening around 6:30 a.m.

Members of the Bend Police crash reconstruction team responded to process the scene. Along with the sheriff’s office and Bend Fire & Rescue, police thanked the ODOT Incident Response Team and the city’s Streets Department for their assistance.