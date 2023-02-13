Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue helps five stranded motorists in Maury Mountains

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue’s busy year of rescuing motorists stranded in the snow continued Thursday evening, as they brought five people to safety in the Ochoco National Forest, about 40 miles southeast of Prineville.

Around 6 p.m. last Thursday, Crook County 911 dispatchers were notified of five stranded motorists in the Maury Mountains, near the Agate Beds, Deputy Andy Pearson said Monday.

Nine SAR personnel responded as emergency responders used cellphone data to locate the motorists on Forest Service Road 1680, Pearson said.

Arriving in the area, the SAR members found one person walking from the stranded vehicle, in an attempt to find help, the deputy said.

Search and Rescue deployed a specialized side-by-side tracked vehicle and a snowmobile to reach the four remaining occupants. Pearson said the five motorists were evacuated in two trips and brought back to the Prineville area.

"Whenever you are traveling, especially in the mountains, let someone know where you are going, when you will be back, and stick to your plan," Pearson wrote. "Please take adequate food, water and warm clothing in case you get stuck regardless of the road conditions.

For more information about safety in the mountains, they ask you go to: https://www.ccssar.org/backcountry.htm