Bend pedestrian struck and killed on NE Boyd Acres Road

Police say he was intoxicated, walking home from party

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 39-year-old Bend man was struck and killed on Boyd Acres Road early Tuesday morning after he apparently fell in the roadway while walking home from a party, police said.

Officers responded around 12:25 a.m. to the reported vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Boyd Acres Road near the intersection with Murray Road in northeast Bend, Police Communications manager Sheila Miller said.

Officers arrived to find Timothy Joseph Lyon Jr. in the roadway, Miller said. Officers and Bend Fire medics performed CPR on Lyon, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Lyon was walking southbound on Boyd Acres Road when he attempted to cross the road but fell, Miller said.

Due to icy conditions and his level of intoxication, Lyon apparently was unable to stand and was crouched in the road when a Bend man driving a Chevy pickup traveling south hit him Miller said.

The driver called 911 and remained at the scene, according to Miller, who added, “At this time, there is no indication that the driver who struck Lyon was impaired, and he is cooperating with the investigation.”

The Bend Police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene. The crash and investigation closed the road until about 4:15 a.m.