Waldport woman arrested on DUII, other charges in crash that toppled power pole and closed Highway 20

(Update: OSP releases details on crash, charges)

Driving complaint of SUV swerving all over road preceded crash

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Waldport woman was arrested on DUII-alcohol and reckless driving charges after crashing her SUV on Highway 20 west of Tumalo Wednesday evening, toppling a power pole, closing the road for hours and knocking out power to a few dozen area residents until repairs were made.

Oregon State Police said Deschutes County dispatchers informed law enforcement of a driving complaint involving a Subaru SUV that was reported to be swerving all over the road, with a possibly intoxicated driver.

A short time later, the Subaru Crosstrek left Highway 20 near Pinehurst Road and struck a Central Electric Cooperative power pole, downing the pole and causing the lines to break, troopers said.

Troopers arrived on scene and noticed signs of impairment from the driver. OSP said the 41-year-old woman consented to a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII-alcohol, registering a blood-alcohol level of .19, more than double the legal limit of .08.

The driver, who was injured in the crash, was cited and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and first-degree criminal mischief, OSP said.

A jail representative said the woman was released from jail early Thursday morning to a responsible third party.

ODOT and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the crash scene.

ODOT advised the downed pole led to closure of the highway two miles west of Tumalo, near milepost 13. Motorists initially were advised to expect delays or use an alternate route; the agency later indicated a detour had been established.

The highway showed as cleared and reopened by late Wednesday night.

CEC’s outage map indicated about 30 members had lost power.

