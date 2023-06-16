Mini-bike rider seriously injured in collision with SUV at SW Bend intersection; police cite both driver and rider

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A mini-bike rider was seriously injured in a collision with an SUV at a southwest Bend intersection Friday evening, a crash in which police cited both the driver and rider.

Police responded just after 6 p.m. to the reported crash at the intersection of Southwest Reed Market Road and Silver Lake Boulevard, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

An investigation determined that a 37-year-old Bend man was driving a Honda SUV heading west on Reed Market when she tried to turn north (right) onto Silver Lake Boulevard, Miller said.

Police said she turned in front of a gas-powered mini-motorcycle driven by a 25-year-old Bend man, and it broadsided the SUV.

The rider was heading west in the bike lane before the crash, going about 30 mph on the vehicle, which is not street-legal, Miller said, adding that he also was not wearing a helmet.

Neither driver was impaired, police said. The SUV driver remained at the scene and was cited for an improper right turn.

Bend Fire medics took the mini-bike rider to the hospital with serious injuries. Miller said he was cited for operating a vehicle in a bike lane, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.

The crash closed westbound lanes of Reed Market Road for a short period of time, Miller said.