EU sanctions hit Russian minister, top advisor, lawmakers

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has agreed to slap sanctions on Russia’s defense minister and a top presidential adviser. The measures also target companies, banks and hundreds of Russian lawmakers who voted to recognize the independence of separatist parts of Ukraine. Wednesday’s sanctions will freeze the assets of those listed and ban them from traveling in the 27-nation EU. They are the first in a series of retaliatory measures designed to be ramped up should Russian President Vladimir Putin launch a full-scale attack or push troops deeper into Ukraine. The EU’s top diplomat says the sanctions “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot.” But the deputy chairman of Russia’s State Duma says the sanctions “are worthless.”