Sri Lanka anti-government protests continue despite curfew

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A few hundred protesters are defying a countrywide curfew Tuesday in Sri Lanka, a day after widespread clashes that led to the prime minister’s resignation. He and his brother, the president, are accused of dragging the island nation into its worst economic crisis in decades. Protesters occupying the entrance to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office in the capital Colombo marked their 32nd day of protests. They shouted slogans and displayed placards and banners demanding Rajapaksa follow his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s lead and resign. A government decree issued on Monday night confirmed the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa.