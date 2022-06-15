No contest plea for extorting official with explicit photos

By DAVID FISCHER

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has pleaded no contest to charges related to trying to get $5,000 from a state senator after threatening to release what he said were sexually explicit photos of her. Court records show 20-year-old Jeremy Kamperveen entered an open plea in Broward County circuit court for extortion and other charges. He faces up to 21 years in prison at a July 19 sentencing hearing. Kamperveen was arrested in November. A Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report didn’t identify the victim, but Florida Sen. Lauren Book, whose district includes part of Broward County, released a statement several weeks later saying the threatening messages had been sent to her.