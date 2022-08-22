Sunrun CEO Powell sees need for more rooftop solar

NEW YORK (AP) — As the head of the nation’s largest rooftop solar installer, Mary Powell has a stake in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. The law includes tax credits to make rooftop solar more affordable. But Powell’s excitement about the bill’s passage goes beyond business. Powell has long been passionate about climate change. Powell believes the residential solar industry’s growth will accelerate thanks to the new law. That could bring the nation closer to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and meeting its climate goals.

