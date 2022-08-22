Twin Metals sues Biden administration to regain mine leases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota are suing the Biden administration. Twin Metals is seeking the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project. The proposed underground mine near Ely is struggling to survive amid shifting political winds. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington on Monday, alleges the Interior Department acted illegally when it canceled the leases. The company asked the court to declare that the leases remain in force, so that it can proceed with the environmental review and permitting process.

