California governor signs sweeping climate legislation
By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/ Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a package of bills aimed at moving away from reliance on fossil fuel-based energy. The sweeping package signed Friday includes legislation protecting communities of color from exposure to oil and gas pollution, creating a framework for capturing carbon emissions and accelerating the state’s renewable energy timelines. The move is the state’s latest attempt to fortify itself as a leader in combating climate change and mitigating its effects. It follows a record-breaking heat wave that strained California’s energy grid and increased the state’s reliance on natural gas.