White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hosting a summit to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law. It’s an effort to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu says the gathering Thursday is part of a push to get all federal agencies focused on accelerating design, construction and permitting. The event occurs at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages threaten to delay many projects.

