Bet on it: Sports gambling effort in California is not over

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as they were battered by negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. With more than 5 million votes counted Wednesday, more than 80% of voters rejected an effort that would have allowed online and phone wagers and 70% opposed a measure to let gamblers place sports bets at tribal casinos and horse tracks. Supporters of both measures say they will reevaluate how to stake a claim to a potential billion dollar market in the nation’s most populous state.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.