Paris Metro workers strike for wage hike, disrupt commutes

PARIS (AP) — Striking subway workers have shut down half of the Paris Metro lines as public-sector workers in France stage a nationwide day of walkouts and protests to demand salary increases in line with inflation. Protest rallies were planned in Paris and other French cities later Thursday amid deepening worker discontent around Europe. Train staff, bus drivers, nurses and postal workers have walked off the job in recent months. The strikes in France build on multiple union actions Last month, a strike by oil refinery workers caused nationwide fuel shortages that disrupted lives and businesses. The French government intervened to force them back to work.

