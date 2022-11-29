Lawsuits claim negligence in Massachusetts Apple store crash

BOSTON (AP) — The family of a man who was badly hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts have sued the company, the driver and the property owners. Matthew Timberger, of Falmouth, suffered broken bones and other serious injuries when the vehicle drove into the store in Hingham on Nov. 21, the lawsuit says. He and his family accuse the driver of negligently operating the vehicle, and Apple and the property owners of failing to place barriers that might have prevented a car from entering the store. Neither Apple nor property owners and managers WS Development immediately responded to messages seeking comment. A phone number could not be located for driver. The crash killed one person and injured 20.

