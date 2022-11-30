German gas importer Uniper seeks damages from Gazprom

BERLIN (AP) — German energy company Uniper is suing Gazprom for damages over natural gas that hasn’t been delivered since June when the Russian supplier started reducing amounts to Germany. Gas importer Uniper said Wednesday that it has initiated proceedings against Gazprom Export at an international arbitration tribunal in Stockholm. It said the cost to replace gas that Russia failed to supply so far totals at least 11.6 billion euros ($12 billion) and will continue to increase until the end of 2024. Gazprom started reducing gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany in mid-June. Russia hasn’t delivered any gas to Germany since the end of August.

