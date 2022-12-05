Memphis hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis hospital says it has paused, not stopped, its gender-affirming services in response to possible legal action by civil rights advocates who argue the hospital’s move is illegal and discriminatory. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee last week accused Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare of halting all gender-affirming surgeries due to a newly adopted policy. The hospital said in a statement it has not changed its practices “regarding the treatment of transgender and/or non-binary patients.” A spokesperson for the ACLU-TN hasn’t responded to an email requesting comment Monday. MLH’s website says the hospital serves more than 128,000 adult Medicaid patients each year.

