Biden signs #MeToo law curbing confidentiality agreements

President Joe Biden has signed legislation curbing the use of confidentiality agreements that block victims of sexual harassment from speaking publicly about misconduct in the workplace. The bipartisan Speak Out Act bars the use of nondisclosure agreements that employees or contractors are required to sign, often as a condition of employment. The new law is among workplace changes pushed in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The law applies to any nondisclosure agreements signed before a dispute has occurred. The law would make existing nondisclosure agreements unenforceable. It wouldn’t apply to agreements signed after a dispute or regarding any other allegations, such as racial discrimination.

