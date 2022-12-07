Ferrero buys Blue Bunny ice cream maker Wells Enterprises

Italian confectioner Ferrero is acquiring Wells Enterprises, one of the largest U.S. ice cream makers. Wells, a 100-year-old family-owned company based in Le Mars, Iowa, makes Blue Bunny, Halo Top and other brands. It produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year at plants in Iowa, New York and Nevada. The Ferrero Group was founded in Italy in 1946 and is now based in Luxembourg. Its brands are sold in more than 170 countries and include Kinder, Nutella, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. It’s expected to close early next year.

